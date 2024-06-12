Dubai will adopt generative AI (GenAI) to design its urban plan, according to an official media statement.

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has directed activation of the emirate’s first AI-powered platform for urban planning within a month, state-owned WAM said in a report.

“This unprecedented initiative aims to make Dubai one of the first cities in the world to adopt generative AI in designing its urban plan, creating a comprehensive vision for neighbourhoods and residential areas in partnership with the community,” the report said.

The directive was issued on the sidelines of The AI Retreat 2024 event.

The Dubai Urban Design Platform aims to optimise investment in urban design and planning projects by leveraging AI, the report said.

The platform is overseen by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and the AI technology company Toretei, with support from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.