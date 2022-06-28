Dubai has launched 3D construction activities for developers, contractors and consultants in line with the strategy announced by its leaders in 2021, according to an official statement.

The Dubai Municipality said it had launched “a specialised set of activities” that involve use of 3D techniques in construction, engineering, building materials and other fields.

In a statement released on Monday, the Municipality said it would “oversee the application of an integrated system for the planning, designing and execution of construction activities using 3D techniques.”

“This move is intended to support Dubai’s position as the first city in the world to fully adopt 3D techniques in the construction sector.”

The Municipality’s Director General Dawood Al-Hajri said the aim is “regulate and encourage the use of this advanced technique” adding that the Municipality would provide assistance to companies in this field.

“We will also invite global firms to enter this field in Dubai, which aims to become an international 3D centre,” Hajri said.

He noted that 3D technology is rapidly spreading in the construction sector in some countries and that it would contribute to “cutting costs and time in construction.

The Municipality said it had introduced a facility on its website allowing contractors and company owners to register for such activities, adding that it would also publish names and official websites of consultancy offices, companies and contractors specialised in 3D construction technologies.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)