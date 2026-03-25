Dubai-based Binghatti Holding said construction remains fully operational and on schedule despite regional geopolitical tensions.

Cancellation rates remain low, consistent with historical levels of below 1 percent, the developer said in a statement.

The company has maintained average weekly sales of 500 million UAE dirhams ($136.15 million) since the onset of the US-Israel and Iran conflict, broadly in line with pre-conflict levels.

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz Places I Binghatti City achieved an absorption rate of around 50 percent to date. This exceeds the company’s typical benchmark of 50% within the first three months after launch, the statement claimed.

“Our integrated platform, from land acquisition to delivery, enables us to respond quickly to market conditions and keep projects advancing at pace,” said Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti.

“Furthermore, our ability to control costs, compress timelines, and drive capital rotation remains a core differentiator.

“Even amid the current challenges, we are intensifying our focus on execution and partnerships while continuing to capture opportunities that will reinforce our position as one of the fastest‑scaling developers in the market,” the Chairman said.

The company’s business model is designed around rapid capital rotation and disciplined balance sheet management, stated Chief Financial Officer Shehzad Janab.

“With consistently high sales-through rates across our developments and some of the fastest construction cycles in the market, Binghatti is able to recycle capital efficiently while maintaining strong liquidity buffers,” he said.

In addition, the developer has implemented prudent procurement strategies and smart hedging across key construction inputs, providing further protection against volatility in material costs.

“Taken together with our robust cash position and diversified development pipeline, we have more than ample liquidity to sustain our operations and continue executing our strategy even in the event of a protracted downturn in the real estate cycle,” Janab said.

On Monday, Bloomberg had reported that six Dubai real estate bonds, which includes issuances by Sobha, Arada and Binghatti, have come under pressure this month amid a broader decline in UAE corporate bonds following regional tensions.

Last month, Binghatti Holding said net profit increased 96 percent annually to 3.58 billion UAE dirhams ($974.81 million), while revenue doubled to AED 12.43 billion in 2025.

Binghatti has delivered more than 50 projects to date and maintains a pipeline of nearly 30 million square feet of saleable area. Its total portfolio exceeds 90 projects valued at nearly AED 100 billion. The company’s development portfolio currently includes more than 40,000 units in Dubai.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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