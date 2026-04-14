Dubai-based DAMAC Properties has unveiled the final phase of DAMAC District with 600 housing units.

The mixed-use project within DAMAC Hills includes residential, commercial and retail space.

The units are being offered due to strong buyer demand, as investors and end-users opt for well-established master developments, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

One-bedroom units have been priced from 1.1 million UAE dirhams ($299,523), while studio apartments start from AED 756,000.

DAMAC District’s wellness offerings include a gym and AI training lab, outdoor calisthenics, yoga and Pilates, a sensory tank, red light therapy, a zen lounge, and a kids’ playground and pool.

No details were disclosed on the project’s cost or construction timeline.

Earlier this month, DAMAC said sales hit AED 3.12 billion across 1,106 transactions in March 2026.

“Despite political tensions across the region, the fundamentals of Dubai’s real estate market remain exceptionally strong,” DAMAC Managing Director Amira Sajwani had said. Construction across all projects remains firmly on track, with handover timelines proceeding as scheduled, the developer said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.