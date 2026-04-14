ABU DHABI - Aldar on Tuesday announced the launch of the first phase of Yas Park Place, a new residential community in the heart of Yas Island that introduces a distinctive garden-led living concept designed to bring a sense of wonder to everyday life in one of the UAE’s most enchanting destinations.

Located on the northern side of the island, the development enjoys close proximity to the upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi and Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, as well as the island’s most popular leisure and entertainment offerings, including Yas Mall, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links, and Topgolf.

Overlooking Yas Central Park, the new development comprises six mid-rise buildings, designed to maximise natural light, functionality, and seamless indoor-outdoor connectivity. The first phase of sales will be available to buyers from 16th April.

At the heart of the community is a landscaped podium level inspired by desert oases, acting as a green sanctuary weaving between the buildings and promoting wellness, movement, and social connection. A curated sequence of experiential gardens defines the podium, including an Aqua Garden with splash pads, arch jets, and water features, a Reflective Garden with a plunge pool and shaded lawns for peaceful relaxation, a Zen Garden with yoga decks and meditation spaces, and co-working gardens with shaded seating areas for outdoor productivity.

Residents also benefit from communal lawns and amphitheatre-style spaces for gatherings and events, a family pool complex, an adult pool, and nature-integrated play areas that encourage child-led exploration, and an indoor sports facility.

Yas Park Place is targeting Estidama Pearl 3, reflecting Aldar’s commitment to sustainable development and resident wellbeing. Energy-efficient systems, sustainable material selection, and climate-responsive landscaping have been integrated throughout to promote long-term environmental performance and enhanced living standards.