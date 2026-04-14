Saudi Arabia awarded over SR15.6 billion ($4.2 billion) in contracts in March, up about 458 percent from February, marking the sector's strongest activity this year.

The value and number of contracts both climbed to their highest levels in 2026 so far, according to data from the Saudi Contractors Authority, with March outpacing activity in January and February, said an Arab News report.

The surge reflects sustained momentum in Saudi Arabia’s construction sector, driven by large-scale infrastructure and real estate developments under Vision 2030, as the Kingdom continues to accelerate project delivery across key urban and economic hubs, said the authority.

Building and construction projects dominated the awards, accounting for nine of the 11 contracts and the bulk of total value at more than SR15.5 billion. Power and water projects made up the remaining two awards, with a combined value exceeding SR150 million.

By segment, educational facilities led contract value at over SR3.9 billion, followed by commercial developments worth more than SR3.7 billion. Other projects spanned hospitality, mixed-use developments and infrastructure, indicating a diversified pipeline of construction activity.

Geographically, Riyadh Province accounted for nine projects, representing 82 percent of the total, and captured the bulk of investment value at over SR15 billion.

Looking ahead, around 18 contracts are expected to be awarded in April, with more than half in the construction sector and about half concentrated in Madinah and the Eastern Province, the report said.