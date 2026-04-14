UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has awarded a structural steel construction contract worth AED1.1 billion ($299 million) to the globally-renowned Eversendai Corporation Berhad based in Malaysia for its mixed-use skyscraper Burj Azizi project.

Burj Azizi is planned as a mixed-use skyscraper in Dubai. Envisioned to become the second tallest tower in the world, the structure is set to be a significant addition to the emirate's skyline, said the Emirati developer in a statement.

The deal was formally concluded between Mirwais Azizi, the Chairman of Azizi Developments, and Tan Sri AK Nathan, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Group Managing Director of Eversendai Corporation Berhad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: "Partnering with Eversendai is a step forward in the construction of Burj Azizi. Their track record in delivering complex, large-scale steel structures globally provides us with confidence in their capability to execute this project to required standards of quality and safety."

On the contract win, Nathan said: "We are pleased to be entrusted with the structural steel works for Burj Azizi. Eversendai has a history of executing technically challenging structures, and we are committed to deploying our engineering expertise to facilitate the delivery of this tower."

Headquartered in Malaysia, Eversendai is a specialist in structural steel turnkey contracting, power plant construction and high-rise visual developments. The group has operations across the Middle East, Asia, and India.

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