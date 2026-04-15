DW Travel, one of the UAE’s leading travel management companies, has delivered another strong year of performance in 2025, achieving a 34% year-over-year revenue growth while expanding its global footprint and diversifying its service offering.

In 2025, DW Travel continued its upward trajectory, onboarding 34 new corporate clients and strengthening its position in the market through strategic partnerships, including joining Uniglobe Travel, one of the world’s leading travel management networks. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy.

Bader Ahli, Director of DW Travel, announced that the company maintained exceptional service standards, achieving a 93.5% customer happiness score, reflecting its continued commitment to delivering high-quality travel solutions across all segments.

The company recorded substantial growth across multiple business lines. Its Visa Services department experienced a remarkable 121% increase in sales compared to the previous year, reinforcing its role as a key pillar of the business.

In parallel, Umrah travel saw exponential growth, sales increasing by 219%, driven by rising demand and enhanced product offerings.

The VIP Department continued its strong growth trajectory in 2025, recording a 93% increase in sales year-over-year.

Building on its successful launch in 2023, the division has further cemented its position as a premier provider of high-end travel experiences.

From private tours and bespoke itineraries to chartered flights and VIP event access, the team has continued to elevate its offering, reinforcing DW Travel’s reputation in the luxury travel segment.

DW Travel also expanded its operational capabilities in 2025 with the launch of a dedicated Meetings, Groups and Events (MGE) department, which delivered immediate impact with a 71% increase in conference bookings.

In addition, the company opened Al Dana by DW Travel typing centre, further strengthening its visa and documentation services.

Leisure travel remained a strong contributor to overall performance. The UAE continued to lead as the top destination, while Japan emerged as the most booked international destination by hotel room nights.

Other popular leisure destinations included Saudi Arabia, the UK, Japan, Thailand, Turkey, Seychelles, and the USA, reflecting customers’ growing appetite for diverse global experiences.

The company increased its investment in marketing and brand awareness, leveraging a mix of consumer and corporate events, paid media campaigns, social media, SEO, content marketing, and PR activities to strengthen its presence in the market.

On the technology front, DW Travel continued to enhance its proprietary corporate booking platform, DWT for Business, successfully onboarding new corporate customers while advancing the platform’s development to improve user experience and efficiency.

Looking ahead to 2026, DW Travel will focus on diversifying its business verticals and accelerating new IT developments to further enhance its service offering and operational capabilities.

Ahli added: “Our continued growth in 2025 reflects our ability to adapt, innovate, and consistently deliver for our clients. From expanding globally through Uniglobe Travel to achieving exceptional growth in key segments like visas, VIP travel, and events, we have built strong momentum. Throughout this current period of disruption, our priority remains firmly on supporting our customers and ensuring continuity of service. As Dubai continues its path back towards full normalisation in air travel, we are confident in our ability to come back even stronger - driven by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

