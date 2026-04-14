Dubai Properties, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded contracts valued at nearly 1.1 billion UAE dirhams ($300 million) to UAE-based Metac General Contracting Co. for the construction of 850 townhouses at Villanova in Dubailand.

The award covers La Tilia, the latest residential cluster within the Villanova master development, comprising 500 three-bedroom townhouses and 350 four-bedroom townhouses, Dubai Properties said in a press statement.

Phase 1 of La Tilia will deliver 410 units, while Phase 2 will add a further 440 homes.

Khalid Al Malik,CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate said the contract award reflects sustained demand for high-quality family-focused housing in Dubai.

Villanova, which currently contains 3,834 homes, is targeted at mid-market and upper mid-market buyers.

La Tilia continues Villanova’s Mediterranean-inspired design theme and landscaped setting, with pedestrian-friendly streets, parks, walking and cycling tracks, retail outlets and community amenities.

The statement didn't disclose completion/delivery timelines.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

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