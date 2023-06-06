Beta Egypt has completed 45 percent of the third phase of Beta Greens New Cairo project in Mostakbal City, the company's chairman and Managing director said.

Alaa Fekry told Zawya Projects that the 190-unit third phase would be completed over the next 30 months.

Beta Greens New Cairo comprises 672 apartments, 62 villas, a commercial area, a 9,000 square metre sports club and a social club.

The developer has delivered the first two phases of the 25-acre project since construction started in 2019.

Fekry said the company’s total construction spend on Beta Greens New Cairo is expected to touch 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($97 million) once work commences on the commercial area.

Beta Egypt owns a portfolio of residential, commercial, and sports projects including Beta Gardens, Beta Greens, Golf Corner Mall and Beta Sports Club in West Cairo.

