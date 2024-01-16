The Arab Bank has signed an agreement with Orascom Construction to provide 4.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($136 million) in financing for the Greater Cairo Metro Line 4 project.

In November 2023, Orascom Construction signed two contracts with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), which includes civil works for Greater Cairo Metro Line 4 – Package CP402, which will run underground from Giza to Fustat and connect to existing Lines 1 and 2.

The project is expected to be completed in six years, the Arab Bank press statement said.

Ahmed Ismail Hassan, Director of the Arab Bank’s Egypt Region and Branches, said: “We at the Arab Bank are constantly keen to provide the necessary financing and banking facilities for sustainable strategic projects that contribute to the development of many vital sectors and accelerate the pace of sustainable economic growth.”

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

