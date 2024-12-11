Algeria has completed studies for a project involving the construction of a 2,400-kilometre railway linking the Northern and Southern parts of the country, an official has said.

The National Agency for Studies and Monitoring of Railway Investment is preparing the technical and feasibility studies for the project, which is part of a large-scale plan to develop Algeria’s rail network, the Agency’s information chief Abdul Qadir Mazar said.

He told the official Algerian news agency that studies for nearly 1,084-km of rail line have been finished and the remaining part would be ready soon.

Part of the line will link the capital Algiers on the Northern Mediterranean coast and Tamanrasset on the Southern border with Niger, Mazar said.

A second parallel line will link the two regions and pass through 10 provinces with a total length of 2,406km, he added.

“We are working in line with instruction by the President of Algeria to execute projects to modernise and develop the country’s rail networks...the main part of these projects include building a network that will reach the southernmost part of Algeria, especially the trans-desert line that will connect the capital with the border with Niger.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

