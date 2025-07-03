Gold prices were stuck in range-bound trade on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could influence the Federal Reserve's timeline for interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $3,345.79 an ounce by 0944 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased by 0.1% to $3,356.10.

"Gold is looking for new triggers," said WisdomTree commodities strategist Nitesh Shah.

"We had slightly weak ADP data that could potentially point to a little bit of weakness in underlying labour markets, which has been a little bit of a support for gold, but the non-farm payrolls could be a trigger point later."

Data released by ADP showed U.S. private payrolls dropped by 33,000 jobs in June, marking the first decline in more than two years.

The non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT on Thursday is expected to show an addition of 110,000 jobs in June, down from 139,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll.

U.S. equities climbed to record highs after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. has struck a trade deal with Vietnam, including a 20% tariff on exports to the United States. He has also expressed optimism about a deal with India.

"More trade deals at lower tariffs could build some confidence that inflation will remain benign, thus allowing the Fed to ease monetary policy," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Non-yielding gold tends to perform well when interest rates are low and during times of political and financial uncertainty.

In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $36.73 an ounce while platinum lost 4% to $1,361.40 and palladium retreated by 2.7% to $1,123.68.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Ishaan Arora Editing by David Goodman)