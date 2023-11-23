Algeria has approved 220 billion Algerian dinars ($1.6 billion) for the construction of a sprawling media city which includes studios and other related facilities.

In a report on Thursday, the Arabic language daily Elkhabar said the project would be set up in the capital Algiers and would have an area of around 740,000 square metres.

The project, which will receive a first installment of around DZD60 billion ($447 million), comprises a media and press area, photography studios, an artists’ village, education and research facilities and multi-purpose service area, it said.

The media area will comprise the key office for Algeria’s media institutions, including the Algerian Public Television Corporation, the Algerian News Agency, the Radio and Television Broadcasting Corporation, the National Corporation for Communication, Publishing and Advertising, and the Algerian National Radio, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

