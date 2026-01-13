JAZAN — Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail announced theinauguration and foundation-laying of development projects worth over SR5.3 billion in the Jazan region.

“This affirms the region’s continued progress along its development path,” he said while speaking to reporters in Jazan on Monday.

Al-Hogail noted that these projects focus on creating opportunities and achieving sustainable development in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, with people placed at the center of development efforts.

The minister highlighted the support of Emir of Jazan Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz and his continued follow-up on development projects, as well as the empowerment of Jazan Mayoralty to improve residents’ quality of life directly.

He described the Jazan region, with its people and geographic diversity, as one of the Kingdom’s promising pillars of growth, where the national vision converges with local capabilities to shape a sustainable development future.

Al-Hogail said that the Jazan region experiences accelerated development thanks to the support of the wise leadership, which has transformed plans into tangible projects that have directly improved citizens’ lives, raised living standards, and enhanced the region’s attractiveness for housing and investment since 2020.

He noted that the region has benefited from housing, municipal, and infrastructure projects valued at more than SR17 billion across housing, roads, rainwater drainage, and urban landscape sectors, in line with people’s needs and future aspirations.

Al-Hogail affirmed that Jazan is steadily advancing toward the goals of Vision 2030, with its authentic identity, strategic location, and people who have been and will remain the core of development, reinforcing the region’s growing presence on the national development map with confidence and merit.

