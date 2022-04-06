Acciona Cultural Engineering (ACE), a part of Spanish infrastructure company Acciona, announced on Wednesday the delivery of world's largest museum dedicated to Olympics and sport located in Doha, Qatar.

A joint venture of ACE and local firm UCC was responsible for the partial design, development and implementation of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum including the Museography exhibitions, the fit-out and the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) of the project, ACE said in a press statement.

In all, 95 companies and more than 700 people from 23 nationalities were involved in delivering the museum, with ACE-UCC JV in charge of coordinating and integrating all the specialist subcontractors

“This is one of the largest projects ever undertaken by ACE, and I am proud we were able to deliver it on time and to everyone’s satisfaction despite of the ongoing Global challenges,” said Aitor Tàrrega Astigarraga, ACE and JV Project Director.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum occupies an area of 19,000 square metres (sqm) with various amenities like library and auditorium and eight galleries covering almost 9,000 sqm of exhibition space.

Located next to the 2022 FIFA World Cup venue of Khalifa International Stadium, the museum is part of the Olympic Museums Network (OMN), which currently includes 22 museums around the world.

ACE’s project portfolio includes the National Museum of Oman, Dubai Expo 2020 (Sustainability Pavilion, UAE Pavilion, Spanish Pavilion, Youth Pavilion, Expo Live Pavilion, Thematic Pavilions and Micro-museums), as well as the Shindagha Museums in Dubai and the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

