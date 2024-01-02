UAE-based developer Q Properties, a subsidiary of ADX-listed Q Holding announced on Tuesday the award of a 61.96 million UAE dirhams ($17 million) design and construction contract of circa 5,000 piles foundation of the six apartment buildings of Reem Hills to NSCC International.

Reem Hills is a gated community on Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island, and includes 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.