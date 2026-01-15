Kuwait has shortlisted seven companies bidding for the construction of the new headquarters of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), located in Kuwait City.

Nine companies from the Gulf state had submitted bids for the project but two of them were excluded for technical reasons.

The bids were opened on Monday by the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), which had issued tenders for the project, Kuwait’s media reported on Thursday.

The contract includes the construction, furnishing and operation of the new headquarters of the authority, which is in charge of attracting FDI into the founding OPEC member.

“CAPT accepted bids by seven companies while two others were excluded,” the Arabic language daily Alseyassah said without identifying the accepted bidders.

In November 2025, Zawya Projects had reported that KDIPA is expected to award the construction contract for its new headquarters, in the first quarter of 2026.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

