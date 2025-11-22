Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) is expected to award the construction contract for its new headquarters, located in Kuwait City, in the first quarter of 2026, a source told Zawya Projects.

“The contract award is anticipated in March 2026,” the source said, adding that the project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

KDIPA issued the tender on 9 October 2025 for the construction, completion, interior furnishing and maintenance of its new headquarters building. The original bid deadline of 18 November was extended to 21 December to allow additional time for submissions.

KDIPA was established in accordance with Law No. 116 of 2013 regarding the Promotion of Direct Investment in the State of Kuwait.

