China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) will build a pipeline to transfer hydrogen from renewable energy projects in China’s north-western Inner Mongolia region to cities in its east, state-owned Xinhua reported.

The pipeline will stretch 400 km from Ulanqab in sparsely populated Inner Mongolia to Beijing and will have an initial capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year, said Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng.

The project is the country’s first “West-to-East” green hydrogen transmission line, the report stated.

Earlier this year, Sinopec announced plans to build a green hydrogen plant in the Inner Mongolian city of Ordos, with a planned annual capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

