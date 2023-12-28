Arab Finance: The Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), and China Electric Power Equipment and Technology to conduct scoping studies to develop a 10-gigawatt (GW) solar energy project, a statement showed.

Once executed, the project will produce around 29,784 gigawatt hour (GWh) of clean energy annually which will contribute to reducing roughly 14 million tons of carbon emissions.

Moreover, it will save around $1 billion a year of the natural gas costs.

The MoU comes within the framework of Egypt’s strategy to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuel.

