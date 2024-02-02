A Chinese company has been awarded a project to build a new industry city in the Southern Iraqi port of Basra as part of a post-war drive to rebuild key sectors, the official Iraqi News Agency reported on Friday.

Industry and Minerals Minister Khaled Al-Najm ordered the execution of the project during a meeting of an industry committee at the Ministry on Thursday, INA said.

The new city will be built on the premises of the state-owned General Steel Company, which was Iraq’s largest steel producer before production came to a standstill during the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

“The new industry city will be constructed by the Chinese company which has been awarded the contract,” INA said without identifying the contractor.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.