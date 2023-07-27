MUSCAT: Asyad Group received a business delegation from China to view its pioneering experience in providing integrated logistics solutions and its efforts in the sustainability and innovation fields.

The visit also aimed to boost business movement and economic activities between Oman and China.

During the visit, Asyad highlighted investment opportunities in the free zones, as well as its various services which include ports, maritime transport, the dry port, transport of containers, reshipping services and e-commerce, among others.

