China and Morocco have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve bilateral agricultural cooperation.

The two nations will boost collaboration in distant-water fishing, aquatic products processing technology, organic agriculture, agricultural digitalisation, irrigation techniques, and water management, China state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian said that Beijing is willing to work with Morocco to deepen its partnership on animal disease prevention and control, dry land water-saving agriculture, conservation of marine fishery resources, and protection and utilisation of agricultural heritage.

Agriculture accounts for more than 15 percent of Morocco's total economic output.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)