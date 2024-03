Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported a 3.9% rise in 2023 net profit, AgBank said in a filing on Thursday.

Net profit totalled 269.36 billion yuan ($37.33 billion), above an estimate of 260.88 billion yuan drawn from 20 analysts, according to LSEG data. ($1 = 7.2277 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)