

BEIJING — Saudi Arabia’s new Ambassador to China Abdul Rahman Al-Harbi reaffirmed on Tuesday that the Kingdom supports the One-China principle. “Saudi Arabia’s policy is clear and consistent with respect to the sovereignty of countries and refusal to interfere in their internal affairs,” he said.



Ambassador Al-Harbi made the remarks during his meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li in Beijing. Al-Harbi said that the Kingdom ranked first as a destination for Chinese foreign investments, according to Chinese statistics for the first half of 2022. This is also in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The ambassador stressed that the Kingdom continues to make all efforts with China to further improve relations between the two friendly countries and peoples to broader horizons in all fields, within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership.



Al-Harbi praised the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, pointing to the fruitful cooperation achieved between the two countries in all fields.



He stressed that the Kingdom attaches great importance to the development of Saudi-Chinese relations. “The Kingdom is the first trading partner of China in the region, and the largest exporter of oil to China, while China is the first trading partner of the Kingdom over the past years.”



For his part, Deng Li welcomed Ambassador Al-Harbi on his assumption of duty in China, saying: “China and the Kingdom share solid historical relations and a close partnership, which has witnessed comprehensive, rapid and profound development over the past years, and that has resulted in fruitful cooperation between the two countries in all domains,” he said.



The Chinese minister stressed that his country is ready to work with the Saudi side to implement the important consensus reached by the leaderships of the two countries on ways to develop bilateral relations, to continue unwavering support for core interests as well as to confront major challenges.



The two countries also agreed to continue to deepen cooperation in all fields, in order to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the Kingdom.

