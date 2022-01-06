Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company said it has secured a SR196 million ($52.1 million) operation and maintenance contract for King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz project for Zamzam Water and services in Makkah.

The contract, which is for a five-year period, has been awarded by National Water Company to the company.

As per the agreement, Alkhorayef will manage, operate and maintain the complete projects facilities which include all components related to Zamzam water well, preform plant, bottling plant and distribution center until January 4, 2027, said the company in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

This is in line with Alkhorayef's strategic plan to develop all aspects of water sector, and as per the Kingdoms Vision 2030. The financial impact of the project is expected to take place starting the 1st quarter of year 2022, it added.-TradeArabia News Service