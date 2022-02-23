Manama, Bahrain: Celebrating the dedication of outstanding partners across the Middle East, Turkey, and North Africa (METNA), the ceremony was held during Saudi Arabia’s LEAP conference, a platform for future technologies and disruptive innovators from around the world.

Winners in disciplines from value-added distribution to systems integration were awarded for their commitment to Vectra’s regional vision, their contributions to the company’s growth, and the parts they have played in the stability and security of end customers’ digital estates.

Shijas Mohidheen, Cyber Security Manager for Hilal says “The Technical Partner Award was recognition of our employee’s ability to meet the standards of Vectra in innovation and achievement for our clients in Government Organisations, Private Sector Corporations and the Tele communication Sectors in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.”

“Vectra is recognized throughout the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa for our long-standing commitment to the region’s organisations, which face a multitude of threats, from increasingly sophisticated RansomOps to APTs; but we do not stand alone.” said Fuad Enaya, regional partner manager - METNA, Vectra AI. “Our partners are the frontline force through which we provide customers with our patented AI-driven threat detection platform.”

Vectra is the leader in threat detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. In 2021 Vectra saw a growth of 40% for year-on-year sales.”

"The landscape of the threats ecosystem has changed. A cyberattack occurs every 39 seconds our team are alert to the fact RansomOps will be affecting even more of our cloud customers. Vectra AI has been an important tool in our armoury of protection solutions that we are able to offer. The quality and reliability of the products produced by Vectra is there for all to see and experience. Vectra lives up to its reputation as Security that thinks! “concluded Mohidheen.

About Hilal Computers:

Hilal Computers is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global businesses.

