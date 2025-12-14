Muscat: As part of its commitment to fostering partnerships with the media as a prominent tool for societal development and a key partner in excellence, ahlibank recently hosted its second edition of its Annual Media Gathering at its Head Office in Al Wattayah, welcoming journalists and media outlets and representatives from across Oman. In this edition, the event transformed into an exceptional platform that underscores the bank’s dedication to its social role, highlighting media as an active partner contributing to positive community initiatives with tangible and sustainable impact.

The gathering opened with remarks from Ms. Jumana Al Hashmi, AGM and Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, who warmly welcomed the attendees and expressed the bank’s pride in its ongoing partnership with the media as a cornerstone in conveying the bank’s messages and community initiatives to the public. Ms. Al Hashmi emphasized that the media is not merely a transmitter of information, but a strategic partner that helps shape the banking experience in a dynamic and transparent manner, amplifying the impact of community initiatives on individuals and society as a whole. She also highlighted the pivotal role of media in supporting innovation and encouraging projects based on trust and shared responsibility to build a prosperous and sustainable society.

The event featured a keynote session titled “How One Project Can Build an Entire Creative Economy” delivered by Mr. Mohammed Al Jabri, CEO of Zamakan Company, who discussed the importance of entrepreneurial projects in driving innovation and building a knowledge-based economy, contributing to the creation of new opportunities and promoting economic and social growth.

As part of the open dialogue, a panel discussion titled “The Role of Media in Enhancing Social Responsibility” was held, featuring Honorable Sana Abdulrahman al Khanjari, Chairperson of Board of Directors of Al Rahma Association; Mr. Khalid Al Rawahi, Director of the Omar bin Al-Khattab Institute for the Blind; Salim Al-Amri, General Manager of Al-Wisal FM; Mr. Mohammed Al Jabri, CEO of Zamakan Company; and Mr. Khalid Al-Awad, Chief Marketing Officer at Mubashir Company. The session discussed various ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between media outlets, banking institutions, and civil society organizations, emphasizing the pivotal role of media in supporting community initiatives and promoting the principle of sustainable partnerships. This integration contributes to improving the conditions of targeted and vulnerable groups and elevates the overall well-being of society.

The session also highlighted several media initiatives aimed at supporting different segments of the community, particularly persons with disabilities, by showcasing their stories, challenges, and needs. This approach raises societal awareness about this group and encourages greater inclusion and support.

Such initiatives showcase ahlibank’s continuous commitment to serving the community and promoting social responsibility, establishing itself as a distinguished bank that merges strategic vision with community creativity. The bank showcased its diverse initiatives, including support for underprivileged families, inclusive education for visually impaired students, women empowerment, assistance to low-income families and orphans, as well as contributions to Ramadan campaigns and the “Back to School” initiative—embodying its vision of being an active partner in building a thriving society where ‘giving’ meets ‘social responsibility’ to serve all segments of the community.

The annual media gathering received widespread acclaim from media attendees and was praised for the quality of discussions and participant engagement, reaffirming ahlibank’s ongoing commitment to its social role and its support for initiatives that serve the community, consolidating its position as a trusted partner in sustainable national development.