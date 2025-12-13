Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a partnership with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) to connect its global network of businesses and institutional investors with Abu Dhabi's growing ecosystem.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW 2025), the partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi as a destination for long-term capital that targets next-generation financial infrastructure, alternative investments, and diversity through regional growth opportunities.

SIEF is a global non-profit organisation that connects entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Through this partnership, SIEF will introduce leading global businesses and institutional investors to explore opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “Our partnership with SIEF strengthens Abu Dhabi’s connectivity with high-growth markets at a time when businesses and institutional investors increasingly seek diversity, stability and access to high-growth sectors. Together, we are creating pathways for long-term capital to participate in the development of future industries and a thriving financial ecosystem.”

William Wang, Chief Representative for the Middle East and Africa at SIEF, said: “Abu Dhabi's approach, through ADIO, aligns with our network’s requirements for coordinated financial infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and access to sovereign co-investment opportunities that few markets can provide. As the emirate offers businesses and institutional investors a compelling combination of proximity to $1.8 trillion in sovereign capital, progressive frameworks for new asset classes and alternative investments, and a strategic location between East and West, we look forward to introducing qualified investors to these opportunities.”

Through this partnership, ADIO is reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gateway for long-term capital and a hub where international investors aim to advance Abu Dhabi’s next generation of business infrastructure for the region.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com

About Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF):

The Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) is a global, non-profit, non-partisan organization established in 2008 by Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown, Hon. John Howard, H.E. Long Yongtu, and Jean-Pierre Raffarin. It is incorporated in Zurich and headquartered in Beijing at the Prince Palace, serving as a trusted facilitator connecting leading business leaders across industries, continents, and cultures. Over the past decades, SIEF has helped public and private sector leaders achieve their goals by advising on strategy, policy, and delivery. As a not-for-profit, it can work in the most challenging contexts and on the most transformative mandates because the focus is always on impact, not profits. As a non-partisan organisation, it can bring the best of global expertise to leaders who want to translate their ambitions into meaningful action for their people. For more information, visit: www.sief.org

For more information, please contact:

contact@sief.ae