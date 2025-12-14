Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has signed a strategic agreement with Divers Planet, a pioneering provider of eco-friendly boats powered by fuel derived from recycled cooking oil. The agreement was signed by Mr. Jandal bin Hobees Al Jandal, Head of FinTech and Impact Financing at National Finance, and Mr. Yahya Al Hooti, Founder and CEO of Divers Planet.

This partnership aims to promote sustainable marine solutions and support customers in accessing flexible financing options for Divers Planet’s eco-friendly boats. The collaboration reflects National Finance’s commitment to responsible financing practices that contribute to Oman’s transition toward a more resource-efficient and environmentally conscious future, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated: "As global awareness around environmental responsibility continues to deepen, institutions are increasingly called upon to contribute meaningfully to sustainable progress. At National Finance, we regard environmental consciousness not as an isolated priority, but as a fundamental principle that shapes how we build long-term value for our stakeholders and the communities we serve.

This agreement demonstrates our belief in partnering with organizations whose purpose and innovations align with our commitment to long-term environmental stewardship. By collaborating with companies such as Divers Planet, whose solutions address real-world ecological challenges, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting initiatives that balance economic advancement with forward-thinking sustainability."

Through this collaboration, National Finance will facilitate customer access to financing solutions that enable the purchase of Divers Planet’s eco-friendly boats, helping promote cleaner maritime operations and reduced environmental impact across the sector. The partnership supports the adoption of alternative-fuel marine technologies, encourages circular-economy practices by converting waste oil into renewable energy, and contributes to the preservation of marine ecosystems.

The strategic agreement also reinforces National Finance’s broader sustainability priorities, which include responsible lending, clean-technology enablement, and partnerships that strengthen environmental resilience. By supporting organizations delivering practical, high-impact environmental solutions, National Finance plays a key role in nurturing a market environment where sustainable innovations can flourish.

Through this partnership, National Finance continues to advance Oman’s environmental objectives, promote cleaner marine practices, and support the nation’s transition to a more sustainable and resource-efficient economy, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.