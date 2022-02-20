Amman, Jordan: Umniah has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with STS, a leading provider of digital transformation and information technology solutions for major projects both locally and regionally. The agreement, which was signed between Umniah CEO Ziad Shatara and STS Co-founder and CEO Aiman Mazahreh and attended by executive management team members from both sides, will give public and private sector organizations access to hosting and cloud computing services.

Through the partnership, Umniah will provide cloud computing services available on the STS Cloud platform, where STS will offer Umniah’s Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) service to its clients, a move that will help enterprises to reduce their costs, enable remote working more efficiently, have a resilient control, increase collaboration, and set up a disaster recovery plans and infrastructure in a secure environment. Enterprises will benefit from these services to eliminate potential data loss, ensure business continuity and comply with the most requirements and standards including PCI-DSS, ISO27001, and ISO22301.

Speaking about the agreement, Shatara said that Umniah is excited to partner with STS in the provision of cloud and hosting services, especially with the sharp increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Shatara, the business world witnessed radical changes to its work culture during the pandemic, including social distancing, flexible and remote work. He also pointed out that Umniah is well-equipped to provide a strong infrastructure for information systems to companies that will have a positive impact on the way they conduct their business. Shatara went on to add that through the virtual computer service, Umniah will offer companies a virtual workspace that eliminates the need for traditional computers and contributes to a reduction in expenses, enhances security, protects data, reduces work for IT department, as well as numerous other positive benefits.

From his side, Aiman Mazahreh stressed the importance of the partnership with Umniah, as it will enable companies to utilize the latest technology solutions which will in return advance their business outcomes and expand their scope, while adopting a real digital transformation journey.

This new service is in line with the government’s plan for digital transformation, particularly with the Cabinet-approved Cloud (Platforms and Services) Policy 2020 issued by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, which also drafted the Jordanian Digital Transformation Strategy 2020 and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) 2021.

