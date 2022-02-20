PHOTO
Amman, Jordan: Umniah has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with STS, a leading provider of digital transformation and information technology solutions for major projects both locally and regionally. The agreement, which was signed between Umniah CEO Ziad Shatara and STS Co-founder and CEO Aiman Mazahreh and attended by executive management team members from both sides, will give public and private sector organizations access to hosting and cloud computing services.
Through the partnership, Umniah will provide cloud computing services available on the STS Cloud platform, where STS will offer Umniah’s Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) service to its clients, a move that will help enterprises to reduce their costs, enable remote working more efficiently, have a resilient control, increase collaboration, and set up a disaster recovery plans and infrastructure in a secure environment. Enterprises will benefit from these services to eliminate potential data loss, ensure business continuity and comply with the most requirements and standards including PCI-DSS, ISO27001, and ISO22301.
Speaking about the agreement, Shatara said that Umniah is excited to partner with STS in the provision of cloud and hosting services, especially with the sharp increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Shatara, the business world witnessed radical changes to its work culture during the pandemic, including social distancing, flexible and remote work. He also pointed out that Umniah is well-equipped to provide a strong infrastructure for information systems to companies that will have a positive impact on the way they conduct their business. Shatara went on to add that through the virtual computer service, Umniah will offer companies a virtual workspace that eliminates the need for traditional computers and contributes to a reduction in expenses, enhances security, protects data, reduces work for IT department, as well as numerous other positive benefits.
From his side, Aiman Mazahreh stressed the importance of the partnership with Umniah, as it will enable companies to utilize the latest technology solutions which will in return advance their business outcomes and expand their scope, while adopting a real digital transformation journey.
This new service is in line with the government’s plan for digital transformation, particularly with the Cabinet-approved Cloud (Platforms and Services) Policy 2020 issued by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, which also drafted the Jordanian Digital Transformation Strategy 2020 and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) 2021.
-End-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.