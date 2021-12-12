Andrew El-Luzy: Relying on qualified expertise and competencies is the basis of our expansion plan in 2022

Ahmed Hamdy: 2022 will witness launching Various real estate exhibitions in the local and foreign market

Real Estate Marketing company "The Gate Investments" announced including Ahmed Zayed to its team its VP as business partner, as part of the company's plan to contract with highly qualified and experienced people, as Zayed has distinguished experience in the Egyptian and Gulf real estate market.



Chairman of The Gate Investments Andrew El-Luzy, said that the company has a strong expansion investment plan that requires reliance on unique experiences to rely on to implement that plan, especially cadre who have a previous foreign and local experience that let them gain a more comprehensive vision to work in the Egyptian market, pointing out that the availability of all these elements in Ahmed Zayed supports the company's plan to contract with him.



He revealed the company's plan to launch another company specialized in providing sales and marketing consultancy for companies, providing support for launching new companies, and introducing market studies for the real estate sector, depending on a distinct and qualified studies unit to launch those studies.



Ahmed Zayed, VP & Business Partner at The Gate Investments stated that contracting with the Company adds to his long career experience, as it is one of the strong companies in the real estate market, which has an ambitious plan for expansion during the coming period.



Ahmed Zayed reviewed his C. V., as he held many positions in many major real estate companies, including the Mena Company for Tourism and Real Estate Investment, Amer Group, Wadi Degla, Nasr City for Housing and Development, City Edge, Capital Link, Home Town for Real Estate Development, and Khaled Sabry Holding Company. He also worked in many countries including Sudan, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, which gave him distinguished local and regional experiences.



Ibrahim El Gamal COO at the "Gate Investments" said that the company aims to expand its activity in Gulf countries during the next year, by opening several branches, starting in the United Arab Emirates branch, which will be opened early next year.



Mohamed Ayman CEO of The Gate Investments added that the company will also open new branches inside Cairo, to achieve its plan to reach a larger number of clients in various regions and new cities, and expand marketing of its clients' real estate projects.

He added that he has an ambitious vision related with the company's expansion plan in the coming period, based on the experiences he gained in the local and foreign market.



Ahmed Hamdy CCO of "The Gate Investments" explained that the company has an ambitious marketing plan based on several axes that it will implement during the new year, as the company will organize several exhibitions inside and outside Egypt during the coming period, which will be different and distinguished in launching time, the companies sharing in the exhibition, the diversity in the portfolio of projects presented, and the exclusive offers offered to clients.

-Ends-

