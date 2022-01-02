Miranda Guirguis: The exhibition will include more than 20 major Egyptian companies..and we started marketing

Basem Kalila: Canada enjoys a high purchasing power of customers and the administrative capital is a major attractive for foreign investors

Square Seven Real Estate Advisory has contracted with Expo Republic to organize the largest real estate exhibition in Canada and America, which will be launched in May 2022.

Ali Abdel Ghaffar, CEO and founder of Square Seven, said that the exhibition is organized in partnership between Square Seven and Nile Expo, which achieves integration between the experiences of both companies and benefit from their capabilities and C. V. to launch a distinguished exhibition in all its details, pointing out that the exhibition in Canada is organized in cooperation with Berkshire Hathaway home services - Ontario, and in America in cooperation with Berkshire Hathaway home services - Global USA.

He explained that exposing Egyptian real estate abroad comes within the state's plan and the private sector's orientations to export Egyptian real estate and to market Egypt as a destination for the Egyptian customer working abroad or for the foreign customer looking for a distinctive property outside his country, adding that the Egyptian real estate enjoys competitive properties that qualify it to possess the greater part of sales more than the global market.

He announced that Square Seven is holding discussions with the Egyptian-Canadian Business Council to discuss methods of attracting foreign investors from Canada to Egypt on the sidelines of the launching of the exhibition, referring to the importance of the national role imposed on Egyptian companies to attract foreign investments to Egypt.

Miranda Guirguis, founder of Miranda Homes, the strategic partner of Square Seven, said that the organization of the exhibition follows the contract under which Square Seven will be an exclusive partner for Berkshire Hathaway home services - Ontario in Canada, which is the largest real estate base in Canada and America, so the exhibition will benefit from this important partnership.

She added that the exhibition will include more than 20 major Egyptian real estate companies working in the Egyptian market and have a diverse portfolio of projects in regions, areas and prices, stating that the company has a customer base in Canada owned by the company's new branch that opened recently in Toronto, Canada.

She pointed out that the exhibition includes also some of the state's initiatives, as "Speak Arabic" and "Decent Life", in order to support these important and distinguished governmental initiatives, as there is cooperation with the ministries of Immigration, Industry and Commerce to launch the exhibition, as the presence of government's representative in the exhibition gives it a legal and official character and reflects the government's interest in supporting real estate exporting file.

Dr. Basem Kalila, CEO Expo Republic, said that this exhibition will be the first real estate exhibition to be held outside the Arab world and in one of the countries where there is strong competition in this field, and presence of a large number of Egyptians wishing to return to their country home again due to the unprecedented development it is witnessing.

He pointed out that the administrative capital comes at the forefront of the cities that customers want to buy in, whether for housing or investment, in addition to that citizens in Canada have a purchasing power that enhances the decision to buy a property in Egypt.

