DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The MEBAA Show, the Middle East’s leading business aviation platform, is set to return to Dubai, taking place on 6 - 8 December 2022 at DWC Airport. The event will showcase the latest trends, insights, innovation and commercial opportunities shaping the future of business aviation and private flying in the Middle East and across the globe.

A number of international companies have already signed up and confirmed their attendance for the MEBAA Show 2022 including Gulfstream, Bombardier Aerospace, Embraer Executive Aircraft, Empire Aviation Group, Honeywell International, CAE and VistaJet International.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of The Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) commented: “Business aviation has shown tremendous resilience and growth in recent years and it is an exciting time for the sector. The MEBAA Show will demonstrate the latest advancement in business aircraft, technologies and predictions for the industry, which looks set for further growth in coming years. We look forward to welcoming local, regional and international companies for the event once again in Dubai, a leading hub for business and private aviation.”

The business aviation industry had a significant representation in the recent Dubai Airshow, with 30% of the event’s business and private aviation exhibitors highlighting huge interest from buyers looking to take to the skies in executive jets for increased privacy and less exposure. Providing a platform for the entire business aviation community the MEBAA Show will convene again to build partnerships and take advantage of the enormous growth predicted for the sector.

Business jet activity in the Middle East witnessed some of the strongest growth in demand in 2021, notably in the United Arab Emirates, which grew 73% compared to 2019.[1] On an international level, Honeywell’s 30th annual Global Business Aviation Outlook forecasts up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% in deliveries from the same 10-year forecast a year ago. In 2021, surveyed business jet operators reported a rapid increase in used jet purchase plans, 12% above last year’s report, equivalent to 800 additional used business aircraft.[2]

By attending The MEBAA Show, organisations will have the chance to meet industry experts, including leaders from the Fixed Base Operator (FBO), and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sectors, business aircraft manufacturers, completion centres, and more. The Show will tackle key industry issues, including the application of the latest technologies and solutions, developing sustainable aviation fuel, electric aviation, among other major topics.

