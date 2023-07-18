Dubai, UAE - The veterinary services market in Dubai, UAE, is undergoing remarkable growth, according to the latest market report. It is projected that the veterinary services market in Dubai will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The revenue forecast for 2030 stands at AED 83.39 billion, indicating a notable CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Several factors contribute to this growth, including increased animal adoption, a rise in the prevalence of animal diseases, better awareness of animal health, and government initiatives.

Layal Charara, the Chief of Marketing at City Vet Clinic Group, stated that this growth is propelled by advancements in veterinary services and the increasing adoption of pets. She states, "Recent market developments have spurred the expansion of veterinary services in Dubai. The launch of mobile ambulatory veterinary clinics and the introduction of an ECG platform for dogs demonstrate the city's commitment to innovation in veterinary care."

City Vet Clinic Group is a leading veterinary service provider in Dubai, offering comprehensive and personalized care for companion animals. With a team of dedicated professionals and with Ms. Charara's expertise and understanding of market dynamics, the group aims to solidify its position as a premier veterinary service provider in Dubai to ensure the health and well-being of pets in the community.

While tech advancements and pet adoption serve as key factors for the veterinary services market. Ms. Charara suggests that strategic marketing efforts can further reinforce the sector. Key strategies include enhancing customer experience, strengthening the online presence, launching targeted marketing campaigns, offering specialized services, building relationships with pet owners, encouraging online reviews and referrals, and leveraging technology. These strategies are expected to contribute to the growth of the sector.