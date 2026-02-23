Off-plan sales surge 700% as buyers cash in on competitive prices and attractive payment plans

Dubai – Dubai office sales values more than doubled to reach AED13.1 billion in 2025, as the sector delivered its strongest annual performance since 2014, says leading real estate advisory and property consultancy, Cavendish Maxwell.

Offices sales values surged by 102% compared to 2024, while transaction volumes rose more than 53% to reach 4,600 last year, according to Cavendish Maxwell’s 2025 Dubai Office Market Performance Report, published today (23 February).

Off-plan activity soared in 2025, with almost 700% growth in sales compared to 2024, fuelled by a tight supply of ready premises and attractive prices and payments plans enabling investors to enter the market, the company said.

Sales prices hit AED1,951 per square foot in 2025, up 26% on the previous year, while rents were up by an average 23% – and well over 30% in key areas – according to the research.

Vidhi Shah MRICS, Director, Head of Commercial Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell, said: Dubai’s office market performed exceptionally in 2025, with surging prices, record transactions and robust rental growth against a backdrop of strong economic fundamentals and persistent supply constraints. Sales volumes and values reached their highest levels in 11 years – with robust demand from both investors and end-users – underscoring Dubai’s ever-growing appeal as a premier global destination for business and trade. Looking ahead, we expect similar patterns this year, with the off-plan segment continuing to grow as developers respond to heightened demand. With high quality office stock still severely constrained, buyers will be looking for viable entry points to the market through new off-plan premises.”

Cavendish Maxwell’s latest office market research also shows that in 2025:

87,000 square metres of new office space was delivered, representing 39% of the original projection of 224,000 sqm

Dubai’s total office supply reached 9.4 million sqm – equivalent to more than 1,320 football pitches – a rise of just under 1% on 2024

The gap between ready and off-plan office sales narrowed, with off-plan accounting for 35% of transactions compared to just 10% the previous year

Business Bay recorded the most sales transactions for ready offices; Motor City took first place for off-plan sales

The biggest rent hikes were in DIFC (35%) and Downtown Dubai (33%)

Most purchases were for small to mid-sized units with between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft of office space

New supply

87,000 sq metres of new office space came to market last year – just under 40% of the 224,000 sqm in the original pipeline – bringing Dubai’s total inventory to 9.4 million sqm. Around 300,000 sqm of new premises is expected in 2026 but, based on historical completion patterns, actual deliveries are likely to range from 90,000 to 140,000 sqm, with some supply potentially spilling over to 2027 and beyond.

The constrained pipeline of new space, coupled with high demand driven by economic growth and business expansion will mean a supply-limited market in 2026. Conditions will favour landlords by continuing to push up rents – particularly in prime locations where quality stock is scarce, said Cavendish Maxwell.

Ready versus off-plan

Off-plan office activity surged to new heights in 2025, with an almost 700% year-on-year jump in sales. With 1,400 transactions, the segment accounted for 35% of all sales in 2025, compared to 200 (10% of all sales) the previous year. The unprecedented growth was driven by an increase in project launches, competitive pricing and attractive payment plans for investors. Total off-plan sales values grew almost six-fold to AED4.6 billion in 2025 compared to AED700 million the year before.

In the same period, ready office transactions amounted to AED8.2 billion in value (up 46% from 2024) and 3,100 in volume (up 13%). The average office sale was AED2.7 million in 2025, compared to AED2.1 million a year earlier, according to the report.

Top locations

Business Bay and Jumeirah Lakes Towers secured the highest numbers of ready office sales in 2025, with 1,230 and 1,067 respectively, and together accounted for more than 73% of all transactions. Barsha Heights came in third with 267 sales, followed by Dubai Silicon Oasis (147) and Dubai Investments Park (92).

In the off-plan market, the top five areas were Motor City, with 290 sales, Jumeirah Village Circle (202), Business Bay (195), Dubai Sports City (189) and Majan (166). Together, these locations were responsible for nearly 74% of all sales.

Business Bay is the only location to make the top five for both ready and off-plan sales, reflecting strong buyer appetite for the area.

Biggest rent hikes

DIFC and Downtown Dubai commanded the highest rents and claimed the biggest rent hikes in 2025, with increases of 35% and 33% respectively – both well above the citywide average of 23% – with the strong performance driven by tightening occupancy levels, limited Grade A stock and high demand for prestigious, centrally-located premises. Barsha Heights also saw rent increases of around 33% as a key beneficiary of tight supply in the core business districts. Dubai Hills Estate, Business Bay, Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Dubai Silicon Oasis also posted robust rental increases ranging of 25% to 27%, with tenants seeking high quality alternatives at lower costs that the main CBD areas.

By contrast, mature, traditional trading areas like Bur Dubai and Deira saw modest rental growth of 5% and 2.5%.

Office sizes

Most office sales in 2025 were for units of 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft, with nearly 50% of both ready and off-plan premises falling in this size bracket, says Cavendish Maxwell. Smaller units (less than 1,000 sq ft) made up 37% of ready purchases and 44% of off-plan. Larger spaces – between 2,001 and 5,000 sq ft – accounted for 13% (ready) and 8% (off-plan), while premises of 5,000 sq ft or more represent 1.3% of ready market sales and 1.5% of the off-plan segment.

Download the full Cavendish Maxwell Office Market Performance report here.

