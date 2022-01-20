Amman: Airport International Group successfully renewed the Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Health Accreditation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) until December 2022. The certificate recognizes QAIA’s commitment to prioritizing health and safety measures as per the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Aviation Restart Task Force (CART) recommendations, the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and industry best practices.

ACI World first launched the Airport Health Accreditation program back in July 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. With more than 420 airports accredited since, the program assists airports in systematically demonstrating their health and safety measures to passengers, regulators and governments alike. The assessment covers numerous areas - including cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), passenger and staff health protection, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

“This accomplishment serves as testament to how seriously our airport community continues to take the health and safety of both passengers and employees. Our team and all parties involved have been taking active steps to minimize health risks at the Kingdom’s prime gateway to the world and maintain our Airport Health Accreditation for another year - and for that, I thank them sincerely,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Since the start of the pandemic, Airport International Group has implemented preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. These comprised plexiglass barriers at counters, health and safety instructions and hand sanitizer stands, among others. Furthermore, medical labs were set up at QAIA to perform PCR tests on arriving passengers as per the travel procedures mandated by the Government of Jordan.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

