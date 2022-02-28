PHOTO
Abu Dhabi:– Leading real estate services company Provis has won the “Best Digitalisation Initiative" and "Best Owners Association Management initiative" awards during the Gulf Real Estate Awards 2021 (GREA) that took place recently in Dubai. The company was recognised for using cutting-edge innovative solutions and technology to create one-of-a-kind customer journey and experience for its customers and for implementing a corporate sustainability strategy that resulted in significant energy savings, technology-driven operational efficiency, and increased community engagement.
HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis, said, “We are honoured to be recognised at the Gulf Estate Real Estate Awards for demonstrating our commitment to customers and for using technology to enhance the real estate experience. Provis prides itself for offering high-quality, cost-effective services and technologically driven innovative solutions that make the communities we manage more environmentally friendly, the people we serve happier, and the business we operate more profitable and sustainable.”
Since its inception, Provis has embarked on a digital transformation journey to elevate the real estate experience, introducing several customer-centric innovations such as the web-based Provis Portal and the mobile-powered Provis App, which have redefined how property owners, tenants and residents manage their properties. To date, nearly 23 million online transactions have been completed using the Provis Portal and the Provis App.
On the energy side, the company championed numerous programmes including the adoption of a computer-aided Facilities Management (CAFM) platform called ’Provis Connect’, integrating a cloud-based Building Management System, multiple waste reduction initiatives and installation of heat pumps for hot water systems to name a few. Provis has also engaged its communities with sustainable activities to enhance wider awareness throughout its managed portfolio. The company achieved energy and cost savings worth over AED 8.6 million across 12 managed communities in 2021 and reduced 17,000 tons of carbon emissions and conserved 39 million kWh of total energy from and chilled water and energy optimisation initiatives.
The Gulf Real Estate Awards recognises excellence across the real estate sector in the region. This year, the awards featured 13 categories and received more than 100 entries from leading players from the region’s real estate industry.
Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region.
About Provis:
Fully owned by Aldar Estates, Provis is a full-service real estate company that offers deep industry knowledge, technical expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service with a dedicated team that works as one to deliver integrated real estate services and solutions in the UAE and the wider region. From Property Consultancy & Management, Owners' Association Consultancy & Management, Retail Management, Clubhouse & Lifestyle Management, Sales & Leasing, to Building Consultancy, Valuation and Advisory as well as Franchising services, Provis applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for clients as well as their properties at every stage of the property lifecycle.
Provis currently manages over 25,000 units under property management and nearly 28,000 units under owners' association management in the UAE and wider region and manages over 1 million sqm of assets spread across 23 reputable commercial buildings. The company also manages over 600,000 sqm Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of retail assets across 4 shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations. Provis is also home to over 1400 retail brands.
