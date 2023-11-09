Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Thales, a global leader in Defence & Security, Aerospace, and Digital Identity & Security has appointed Abdelhafid Mordi as CEO in the UAE and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies. In this capacity, he also continues as Country Director of Thales in Iraq.

Building on more than four decades of established partnerships with government entities and the private sector, Mordi’s key focus will be on expanding the company’s deep technology footprint in the UAE, notably through the development of Thales Emarat Technologies (TET). Thales will leverage this growing footprint to further its contributions in key sectors, as well as strengthen strategic partnerships, educational commitments and training programmes.

Abdelhafid Mordi’s professional career spans over two decades and several leadership positions in the industry. A graduate in International Business from Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, he began his career as field marketing manager with Schlumberger, joining Gemalto, now part of Thales, as sales manager in 2003, and then later appointed in 2006 Digital Identity and Security sales director for Middle East and North Africa. He was appointed country director of Thales in Iraq and Jordan in 2014 and added Oman to his responsibilities in 2020.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO of Thales in the UAE. The country is a global partner and an influential economic hub, as it looks to further strengthen its stance through the four pillars of society, economy, diplomacy and ecosystem mentioned in ‘We the UAE 2031’. Thales will continue to support the UAE through cutting edge technologies, educational and training programmes, as well as other industrial developments. I look forward to working closely with our partners in the country. Together, we will build a future we can all trust”, said Abdelhafid Mordi.

Thales has been present in the UAE for over 45 years, providing customers with technologically advanced solutions in Defence and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace, Space and Transportation industries. In 2019, the Group established Thales Emarat Technologies (TET), a fully-owned entity, as part of the Tawazun Economic Program, to boost localisation and the development of Emirati talent. It houses centres of excellence for critical systems and a variety of defence and digital aerospace technologies. Since its establishment, Tawazun Economic Council and TET have successively launched the Radar Centre of Excellence, the Defence Services Center and Digital Center of Excellence.

