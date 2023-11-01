Dubai— TBWA\RAAD is pleased to announce the appointment of Frederico Roberto and Santiago Cuesta as Executive Creative Directors. With their wealth of experience, they will play a pivotal role in shaping the agency's vision of creating holistic brand experiences that drive progress through Disruption®.

Walid Kanaan, Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\RAAD, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome Frederico and Santiago to our team. Their diverse and extensive expertise perfectly aligns with our dedication to delivering groundbreaking work that propels brands forward. I am confident they will be instrumental in generating disruptive and transformative ideas."

In his new role, Frederico Roberto will lead the creative direction for several brands, with a primary focus on inspiring and maximizing the potential of the creative team.

Commenting on his appointment, Frederico said: "TBWA has a remarkable track record of producing exceptional creative work for esteemed brands. In the Middle East, TBWA\RAAD stands at the forefront of this mindset, poised for tremendous success with its impressive roster of international, diverse talent. I aim to follow in those footsteps and make an impact with the work we'll produce for our partners, creating work that sparks societal-level transformation. Championing ideas that can revolutionize how businesses present themselves, how people live, and how the industry can embrace a positive, can-do attitude, is truly my passion."

With a degree in Advertising and Communications, Frederico embarked on his career as a copywriter. Over his 24-year journey in advertising, he has served as a juror in numerous global festivals and earned several international accolades that includes the New York Festivals, Cannes Lions, the UK Campaign Big Awards, DADI Awards, BIMAs and Lovies as well as the WINA and El Ojo Ibero American, amongst others. His regional and global projects have always been guided by a shared goal: delivering work that sparks meaningful conversations. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Frederico's interests span music, gaming, cinema, literature, science, and medicine.

As for Santiago Cuesta, his role involves instilling courage and determination in the creative teams he oversees, emphasizing the belief that anything is possible, ultimately enhancing the collective's global creative reputation.

Reflecting on his new position, Santiago stated: “I've closely followed TBWA\RAAD since 2016. The agency has the potential not only to become the best in the region, but also one of the best in the world. My ambitions within the agency are threefold: create exceptional work, enjoy the process, and empower others to shine.”

In addition to his role as an instructor at "Miami Ad School" for the past two years, Santiago has delivered talks at various academic institutions and industry conferences. With 15 years of experience in creative leadership roles, he has worked with distinguished agencies such as Alma Miami, DDB Chicago, and VMLY&R Kansas City. Furthermore, he has led talented teams across different countries and markets, managing regional and global responsibilities for the most prominent brands. His work has garnered recognition in international festivals such as Cannes Lions, Clio, The One Show, ADC, ANDY, Webby, LIA, NY Festivals, and Effie. Earlier this year, he earned the top spot as the number one Executive Creative Director globally in the Gaming Category at ADC. Beyond his professional achievements, Santiago is a former vocalist and guitarist of the dance-punk band Nicer Dicers an experience that allowed him to share the stage with well-known artists like "30 Seconds to Mars".

About TBWA\RAAD:

TBWA\RAAD was established in the United Arab Emirates in 2000 to develop and expand TBWA Worldwide's presence across the Middle East and Africa. TBWA is The Disruption® Company, named the Middle East's Most Innovative Company in Advertising in 2022 by Fast Company Middle East, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, Adweek's 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and AdAge's A-List 2022 Network of the Year. We are a disruptive brand experience company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

