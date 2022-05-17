Global – Solid, one of the leading non-bank market makers and multi-bank ECN’s in the Institutional FX marketplace has today announced it is expanding its institutional sales drive by welcoming Darren Barker to the team as the new Head of Business Development.

Barker has over 30 years FX financial markets experience that has covered a wide range of roles including risk management, market making and client relationship management. His client focus within the institutional sector has included Hedge Funds, CTA’s, Asset Managers and Family Offices. More recently he has been working on growing and developing Prime Brokerage based businesses for leading Brokerage companies within the FX Agency space.

Diego Baptista, Director at Solid commented on the new addition to the team: “Solid has seen significant growth in recent years, especially in the institutional trading space. Darren Barker has joined us to take our institutional sales focus to the next level and assist us with our expansion plans. At Solid, people are our most important asset, and our number one focus is building a strong support team to ensure our clients receive the best trading conditions and assistance available in today’s market. Barker’s experience will be invaluable as we embark on this mission, especially when it comes to serving our traders and investors with customised requirements.”

Darren Barker, Head of Business Development at Solid, commented: “I’m delighted to be joining one of the leaders in the field of institutional trading technology and Tier1 Liquidity. As well as having some of the best trading conditions on the market the team carries with them an outstanding reputation. I’m looking forward to contributing to the firm’s ongoing success and helping build on an already very talented team. Collectively we are planning to expand the business into new jurisdictions and strive to become the market leader within the institutional space.”

Solid, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, was recently in the news after it formed a strategic partnership with BidX Markets, the global multi-asset liquidity and technology solutions provider based out of the UK. Both fintech firms are working hand-in-hand to provide an all-encompassing institutional offering to investors and businesses around the globe.

-Ends-

About Solid

Solid is the leading non-bank market maker and the only true multi-bank ECN in mainland Europe for the institutional foreign exchange market. Solid is backed by renowned top Tier 1 banks as central counter party for clearing and settlement and continues to set the standard with deep liquidity, complete anonymity, no executions fees and their innovative proprietary matching engine & superior technology.

Headquarters

Solid, Wielingenstraat 4A, 1441 ZR Purmerend, The Netherlands

https://www.solid-fx.com/

Contact

E info@solid-fx.com