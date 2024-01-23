Dubai, United Arab Emirates — SAP has appointed Marwan Zeineddine as the new Managing Director for its UAE operations. With more than 24 years of technology and digital experience and having held senior roles across SAP since 2012, Zeineddine will be focused on supporting the digital transformation and AI capabilities of companies in the Emirates.

“The UAE is a hugely significant market for SAP, and I am confident that Marwan Zeineddine is the ideal person to support public and private sector enterprises during this exciting period of rapid digital transformation and the evolution of business AI, which will have an enormous impact on all industries,” said Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President of SAP Middle East and Africa – South, to whom Zeineddine will report directly. “With his hands-on experience across all areas of our business, from software development and project management, to outsourcing and sales, Marwan fully understands the needs of the market, and is an inspiring team leader.”

Immediately prior to his promotion, Zeineddine was SAP’s Executive Director of Strategic Industries in the UAE, a position he held since 2019, and prior to that, he held senior regional roles at LinkedIn and BSH. With a BSc in Computer Science from the American University of Beirut, his past roles at various technology and digital companies have included leadership positions and project management, as well as application development and systems analysis.

Commenting on his appointment, Zeineddine said, “UAE is home for me after spending 24 years in this beautiful country, and I am looking forward to working with my team to help enterprises digitally transform their business processes and future-proof their operations. The UAE has such an impressive track record of embracing new technologies, and with business AI expected to transform the way we work, this will be an extremely rewarding role for me. SAP helps the world run better and improves people’s lives and this will always be our mission in UAE and globally.’

