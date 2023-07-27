The Emirati cycling talents’ European debut will be at the Princess Ana Vasa Tour held on July 28-30 in Poland

Abu Dhabi - UAE: Safiya Al Sayegh, UAE National Champion and pro-rider of the Word Tour Team and Zahra Hussein pro-rider of UAE Continental team, will make their debut in the European Circuit at a UCI Women continental race, the Princess Ana Vasa Tour, held on July 28-30 in Poland.

Valentino Villa, Manager of the UAE Development Team, said: "The UAE Development Team has a distinct and innovative approach, tailored to nurture and improve athletes’ cycling skills while ensuring they progress without undue pressures. This inclusive format provides world tour and continental riders with invaluable experience through participation in both world tour races and development races”.

This experience will allow Safiya to enhance her physical fitness and gain international exposure, ahead of the Glasgow World Championship in August. On the other hand, it will be a valuable first experience for Zahra, a Rider of the UAE Continental Team.

María Camila García, Head of Strategy at UAE Team ADQ said: UAE Team ADQ is on a mission to develop and foster the growth and development of local talent with the view that they can ultimately compete on a global stage. With Safiya and Zahra’s upcoming participation at the Princess Ana Vasa Tour, held on July 28-30 in Poland, will mark a significant milestone for our Emirati Talent Development Program.

The Princess Ana Vasa Tour is a three-stage race. The distance of stage one is 111 km, stage two distance is 123 km, while stage three will be an individual time trial of14 km long.

