United Arab Emirates: RoyalJet, the Abu Dhabi-based global premium private jet operator, has announced the appointment of Rakesh Raj, a seasoned finance and auditing expert as its new Vice-President for Finance.

Raj joins RoyalJet for the first time, bringing with him an impressive professional background and a wealth of expertise in the aviation industry, both within the UAE and internationally. His extensive experience spans various aviation models, including Low-Cost Carriers (LCC) and Legacy airlines. With key strengths in developing business plans, aircraft financing, and driving strategic initiatives, Raj’s expertise aligns well with RoyalJet’s vision for the future. Additionally, he possesses a deep understanding of HR and employee benefits, backed by significant experience in streamlining HR processes, managing payroll, and leveraging systems like Oracle and SharePoint to enhance HR functions.

As RoyalJet’s new Vice President of Finance, Raj will play a pivotal role in advancing the brand’s ambition to become a global leader in private aviation. His focus will be on fostering sustainable growth and driving innovation to elevate RoyalJet’s position in the industry.

Beginning his professional journey as an Auditor at Ernst & Young, he later dedicated 13 years to Emirates Airlines, where he advanced to the position of Senior Manager in Finance. Following this, he spent 8 years with flydubai before being appointed as the Chief Financial Officer at Kuwait Airways, a role he held until 2023. He then transitioned to Saudia, taking on the same leadership position as CFO.

His distinguished career is supported by exceptional qualifications, including being a Qualified Chartered Accountant (India) and a Certified Internal Auditor (USA), which underscore his robust expertise in finance and auditing. This role also marks a return to the UAE for him and his family, a country they called home for 23 years. Outside of work, he prioritizes a healthy work-life balance, indulging in his love for fiction and staying engaged with sports like cricket, football, and tennis.

Royal Jet LLC is an Abu Dhabi-owned company that leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the company operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Zayed International Airport. The company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Republic of San Marino Civil Aviation Authority. Royal Jet LLC owns and/or operates nine Boeing Business Jets and five Bombardier Global 5000/6000/7500 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting. Royal Jet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) and a member of various other industry associations. Its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the Wyvern Wingman program. Additionally, its FBO is also a member of the leading Air Elite Network. RoyalJet LLC is also a proud multiple-times winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won numerous awards for its facilities and services.