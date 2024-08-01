He will play a key role in hotel pre-openings, customer relationship management, and revenue management as Rotana aims to open 30 new properties by 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with 80 operational properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today the appointment of Karim El Horr as Corporate Director of Operations.

In this pivotal role, El Horr will oversee the operational strategies across all Rotana properties in the region and beyond, ensuring the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction. In line with Rotana’s tenacious growth plan, El Horr will work closely with the wider Operations team on critical areas such as hotel pre-openings, customer relationship management, and revenue management.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddy Tannous, COO of Rotana, said: “We are excited to welcome Karim El Horr to the Rotana family. A natural leader, his exemplary record of operational excellence and his innovative approach to guest service make him the ideal leader to drive our operations forward. We are confident that his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio both within the region and internationally, while delivering on our singular brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’ for our guests.”

Karim brings with him over two decades of experience across hospitality operations covering property level and corporate management. Most recently, El Horr served as Director of Asset Management and Special Projects at Roya International Hospitality & Leisure Consultants LLC where he developed comprehensive asset management plans to optimise property performance and profitability. El Horr has also held several senior management posts across leading hospitality brands in the region including Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Fairmont, and InterContinental Hotel Group. He holds a Master’s of Business Administration with a hospitality concentration from Glion Hotel School in Switzerland.

“I am honoured to join Rotana and excited to work with such a talented team. I am looking forward to contributing to the group’s continued success as it looks to expand into new markets internationally, as well as elevating the guest experience at every Rotana property.” Karim El Horr said.

Rotana currently operates 80 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Rotana’s overall pipeline currently spans 9,162 keys across six superlative brands, including an impressive 44 international hotels and seven new properties in the UAE alone.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 operational and pipeline properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.