Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces today the appointment of Philip Barnes as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 March 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Selim El Zyr, Vice-Chairman of Rotana, said: “We are proud to welcome Philip Barnes as the new CEO of Rotana. With a rich history of leadership and a deep understanding of the global hospitality landscape, Barnes is poised to elevate our brand delivery and levels of excellence. We eagerly anticipate his innovative direction and vision that will shape Rotana’s next chapter and build on our growing pipeline across key markets.”

Completing almost 25 years as part of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Barnes held several senior leadership positions worldwide, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. Most recently, he held the role of Regional Vice President of Southern California (2020 – 2022). Previously, he also worked with leading hospitality brands such as Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Shangri La Hotels & Resorts among others.

In the Middle East, Barnes was Fairmont Hotels & Resorts’ Regional Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (2009 – 2011). In this role, he oversaw the operations for Fairmont Palm Dubai, Fairmont Bab al Bar Abu Dhabi, Fairmont Ajman, Fairmont Fujairah, and pre-opening Fairmont Abu Dhabi. Prior to this, he also held the position of Vice President of the Middle East (2007 – 2009) for the group, overseeing the developments and planned openings in South Africa, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

“I am privileged to join Rotana – a homegrown brand synonymous with providing guests with the highest service levels across the region. I look forward to working closely with the wider team to grow Rotana’s legacy and firmly position it as one of the leading hospitality players in the region. Together, we will embark on a journey to redefine hospitality, creating Treasured Time for our guests and setting new benchmarks for the industry,” added Barnes.

Rotana’s portfolio currently spans 19,602 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE and 2,183 keys across eight hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.