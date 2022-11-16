Doha – Qatar: Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO and Chief Legal Officer at the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, was again listed in The Legal 500 GC Powerlist Middle East this year, in recognition of his expertise and leadership at the QFC.

This is the 4th year that Mr. Al Taweel has appeared in The Legal 500 GC Powerlist having previously been included in the list in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Since his appointment as QFC’s Chief Legal Officer in 2015, Nasser has succeeded in building and developing a multi-award-winning in-house legal team, which was also named Middle East In-House Legal Team of the Year by The Legal 500 in 2017 and as the Qatar In-House Legal Team of the Year (Government and Regulatory) by Lexis Nexis in 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Commenting on this achievement, Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO and Chief Legal Officer, QFC, said: “Sharing a space in this years’ Legal 500 GC Powerlist alongside incredible legal talent and leaders from across the region is a tremendous honour that I share with, and attribute to, the dedication and expertise of the QFC’s in-house legal team. Over the past year, and within the context of Qatar’s rapidly expanding business landscape, we have continued to provide exceptional and innovative legal services to our stakeholders in support of their efforts to deliver the State of Qatar’s wider growth ambitions.”

The Legal 500 is a global research and publishing company that has been analysing the capabilities of law firms in over 150 jurisdictions for over three decades. It highlights exemplary general counsels (GCs) and senior in-house legal counsels.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, noted: “On behalf of the Qatar Financial Centre, I want to congratulate Nasser for receiving this well-deserved honour. Spearheading our distinct regulatory and legal environment is a challenging task, and Nasser has distinguished himself as a key contributor to the QFC’s world-class legal and business infrastructure, leading the team to gain far reaching recognition in Qatar and the region.”

The Legal 500 GC Powerlist is based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms, and interviews with leading private practice lawyers and researchers to identify the practice area teams that provide the most cutting-edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel. The organisation produces a wide-ranging series of resources for in-house lawyers, including roundtables and client insight reports, and recognises and rewards the best in-house lawyers annually via the GC Powerlist series and The Legal 500 Awards.

