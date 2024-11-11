Dubai – Property Monitor, Dubai’s leading, most trusted real estate technology and intelligence provider, has appointed seasoned, multi-business sector professional Henry Bacha as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment comes as Property Monitor enters a new phase in its growth, with expansion plans across the UAE and ventures into new markets.

Bacha, who previously held the position of CEO at Property Monitor’s parent company – leading real estate advisory group and property consultants Cavendish Maxwell – has more than 25 years’ experience in the Middle East and Europe through senior roles in real estate advisory, financial services, tourism and media. With a degree from a prestigious French business school and a Harvard Business School alumni status, he is a proven leader in innovation, strategy, marketing, business development and property technology. Previous positions include Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Abu Dhabi Finance and a diverse range of consultancy roles serving the banking and finance sector.

Property Monitor is firmly established as the technology partner of Dubai’s real estate industry, offering credible, accurate insight, intelligence and analysis. Among its suite of data analytics and market intelligence tools are PMiQ (Intelligence Platform), the Property Monitor Monthly Market Report and the Automated Valuation Model (AVM), which are trusted by thousands of brokers, developers, consultants and end-users as key to informed real estate decision making.

Henry Bacha, CEO, Property Monitor, said: “Property Monitor has gone from strength to strength since its commercial launch in 2018, with ongoing enhancements and services that provide real estate stakeholders and decision makers with unrivalled tools, information and intelligence. We are proud to play a key role in the continued success of Dubai’s property sector, and, as we further evolve the business, look forward to bringing more products to market both here in the UAE and the wider Middle East.”

Jay Grant, Founder of Cavendish Maxwell, added: “Henry is a born leader whose skills, dedication and expertise have been pivotal to the Cavendish Maxwell success story – and are now fundamental to Property Monitor’s continued expansion and development. I am confident that with Henry at the helm, Property Monitor will not only retain its market leading position in the UAE but will evolve to become the market leading source for real estate intelligence in the MENA region.”

About Property Monitor

Property Monitor is the UAE’s leading real estate technology and market intelligence provider, offering solutions that empower our clients in the real estate ecosystem to make better and faster decisions through data-driven insights.

Our product suite empowers lenders, surveyors, developers, investors, and property professionals through authoritative data, analytics and insights, enabling fast, cost-effective and informed property-related decisions. Our advanced solutions integrate with existing systems or can be used as stand-alone modules in the areas of automation, valuation, risk agility and lead generation.

Through Property Monitor’s products, market stakeholders can directly access real-time, transparent and accurate intelligence, unmatched anywhere else in the region. We source the widest data set from public and private sources, including exclusive relationships with the UAE’s top valuation companies, developers, and a growing network of reputable real estate brokers.