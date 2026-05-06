Muscat, Oman Investment Bank has confirmed the appointment of Mohamed Sultan Salim Al Habsi as Chief Executive Officer, following a year in which he led the Bank as Acting CEO. The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership and the progress achieved under his direction.

Over the past year, Al Habsi, who brings over 18 years of experience in investment banking and international business, has guided the Bank through a focused phase of execution, advancing strategic priorities, strengthening market positioning, and enhancing its role in connecting regional capital with high-quality investment opportunities, in line with Oman’s broader economic vision.

Commenting on the appointment, H.E. Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Board, said:

“The Board’s decision reflects the strong leadership demonstrated by Mohamed over the past year. His clarity of direction and disciplined approach have supported consistent progress, and we are confident in his ability to lead the next phase of development.”

Mohamed Al Habsi said:

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence and grateful for the trust placed in me. Together with the team, we will continue building on recent achievements and remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

Looking ahead, the Bank will continue to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for investors, with an emphasis on disciplined execution, innovation, and supporting the development of Oman’s financial ecosystem.